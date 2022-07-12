Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.
OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $7.13.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
