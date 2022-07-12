Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

TLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DBS Vickers lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 4,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a positive change from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

