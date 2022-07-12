Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Tenaris comprises 1.4% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Tenaris were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 7.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

TS stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

