Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

PBR opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

