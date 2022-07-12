Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 124,095 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.02) to GBX 624 ($7.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.62) to GBX 735 ($8.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.54) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.29.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

