Dorsey Wright & Associates Reduces Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,487 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up approximately 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.22% of Embraer worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $3,462,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 11.5% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 52,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Embraer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 342,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 466,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

