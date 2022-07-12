Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,558 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in América Móvil by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 23.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

