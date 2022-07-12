Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $2.73 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $24,224,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,170,000 after acquiring an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 254.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 420,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after purchasing an additional 302,275 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 285.1% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 344,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,945 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.