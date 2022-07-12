Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 419.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $231.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.60. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.83 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $253.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

