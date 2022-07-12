DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

DSL opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

