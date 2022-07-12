DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.
DSL opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
