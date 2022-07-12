DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.06. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

