Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,762 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

ORCL stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

