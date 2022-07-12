Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 712 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 497,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after buying an additional 149,379 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

