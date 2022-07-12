Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $76.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

