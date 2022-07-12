Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,452,000 after buying an additional 1,430,309 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,517,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,168,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 324,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

