Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

