Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,368 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,368 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

