Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

