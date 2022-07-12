Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,695,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 665.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,231 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,885 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,233,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

