Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.20.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $600.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $625.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $718.24. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

