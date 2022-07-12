Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes $681,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.