Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.
MOAT opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.93 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.
