Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,407 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in MetLife by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in MetLife by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in MetLife by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 182,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.
MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.
MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
