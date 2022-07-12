Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.72) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Duolingo in a report issued on Sunday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

DUOL stock opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $912,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 25,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total transaction of $2,625,060.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,311.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 249,844 shares of company stock valued at $20,362,961 and have sold 115,647 shares valued at $11,341,352. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its position in Duolingo by 73.5% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after acquiring an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Duolingo by 63.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,766,000 after acquiring an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.