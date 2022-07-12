EasyFi Price Hits $0.64 on Exchanges (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00003211 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $680,198.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,736 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

