Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.87.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.00.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Eaton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

