eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

eBay stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,215. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

eBay Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.