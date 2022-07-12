Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $1.68 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 90.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.31% of Ekso Bionics as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

