Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.80 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $11.80 million and $711,857.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00118393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000326 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.