Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $112,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $480.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,848. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.73.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.76.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

