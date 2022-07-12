Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $112,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

ELV traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $480.08. 9,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,848. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

