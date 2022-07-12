Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $395.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $369.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $314.94.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.07 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock worth $344,066,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

