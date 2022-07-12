Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,374,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 348,264 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $136,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

