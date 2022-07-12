Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.73.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

