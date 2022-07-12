Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of EMP.A traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Empire has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$46.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

Get Empire alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.