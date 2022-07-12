Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.82

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.82 and last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 61616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.25.
EDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.
The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.12.
In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.
About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
