Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.82

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.82 and last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 61616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.25.

EDV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2,060.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$989.73.

The company has a market cap of C$6.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.12.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.80, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,851,197.40.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

