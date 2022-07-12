Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.11

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 1544937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.25) to €9.75 ($9.75) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

