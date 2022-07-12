ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.73. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

