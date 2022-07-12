Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,100 ($24.98) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENT. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.17) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.58) to GBX 2,034 ($24.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,256.29 ($26.83).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,075.50 ($12.79) on Friday. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($29.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,339.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,517.30. The company has a market capitalization of £6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,560.71.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.29), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,609,538.18).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

