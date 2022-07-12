EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $412.50.

Several research firms recently commented on EQBBF. Citigroup downgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 380 to SEK 400 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQT AB (publ) stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $60.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.