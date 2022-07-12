Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given New €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($95.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. HSBC raised Eurofins Scientific from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eurofins Scientific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERFSF opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $75.32 and a 1-year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.