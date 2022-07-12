Evercore ISI Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $112.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,306. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $115.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

