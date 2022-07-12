Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,480,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,127. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.13. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

