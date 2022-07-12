Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 68.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

NYSE EPM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.17.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSE:EPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.