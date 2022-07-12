Falconswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,578.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $425,984.72 and approximately $50,578.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

