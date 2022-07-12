Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $5.19 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2,798.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

