Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fanhua from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FANH opened at $5.19 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $15.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.51.
Fanhua Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
