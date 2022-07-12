FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $302.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.56. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.