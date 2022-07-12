Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,536.88.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($136.48) to £103.65 ($123.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($166.51) to £114 ($135.59) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
