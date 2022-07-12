Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,536.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($136.48) to £103.65 ($123.28) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($166.51) to £114 ($135.59) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $194.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $110.45 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.