First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,395 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,008 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in First Solar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in First Solar by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,326.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,632 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.50 to $65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.97.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. 20,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,959. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

