First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Boosted by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 3.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,626,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,433,000 after purchasing an additional 947,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,197,000 after purchasing an additional 942,059 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

